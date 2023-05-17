Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $420.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. It focuses on the Hepatitis B virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

