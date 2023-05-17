Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,289. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

