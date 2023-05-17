Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in April

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ASC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,651. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. Research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

