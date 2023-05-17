Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $679,937.54 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00054932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

