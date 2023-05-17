Ares Capital (ARCC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2023 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2023 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00.

4/27/2023 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00.

4/26/2023 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2023 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ares Capital Co alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.