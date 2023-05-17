Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 809,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,257,000 after purchasing an additional 134,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

