ArrowMark Financial (BANX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 18th.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

BANX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 31,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

In other news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $120,083. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Articles

