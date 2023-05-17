Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.