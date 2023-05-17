Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of McKesson worth $191,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $397.53. The company had a trading volume of 287,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.53 and its 200-day moving average is $368.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

