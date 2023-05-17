Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $432.46 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $432,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

