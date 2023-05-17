Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $534.24 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.31% of Zscaler worth $534,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 1,028,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,100. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

