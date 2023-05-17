Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,704,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 8,498,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.7 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($19.02) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.