Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,704,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 8,498,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.7 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($19.02) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

