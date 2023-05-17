Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.81% of Astec Industries worth $72,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $858.13 million, a P/E ratio of 107.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 148.58%.

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

