AstraZeneca PLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

