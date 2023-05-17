Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.64

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 93092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.01.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

