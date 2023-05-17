AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,467,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,514,242. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

