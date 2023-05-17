Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 5.6%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 669 ($8.38) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.39). Approximately 134,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 212,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($8.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.75) to GBX 925 ($11.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.27) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £875.77 million, a PE ratio of -14,240.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 647.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 723.12.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.