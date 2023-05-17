Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Trading Up 26.3%

Shares of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) were up 26.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 11,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Stock Down 37.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Rating)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc, operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.