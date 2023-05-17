AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 762,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 586,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

