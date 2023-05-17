Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $378,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $378,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of ACLS opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

