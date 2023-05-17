Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $7.31

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $855.23 million and approximately $258.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.31 or 0.00026689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017876 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,384.31 or 0.99947873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,335 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.00172529 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $28,187,536.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

