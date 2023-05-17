AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,808,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,490 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

AZEK Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.11, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,939,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

