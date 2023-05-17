Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Azure Power Global Trading Up 4.8 %

Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 44.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

