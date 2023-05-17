B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ferroglobe in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.60 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 89.58%.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.