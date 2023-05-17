Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $301.44

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.44 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 314.37 ($3.94). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 313.20 ($3.92), with a volume of 347,125 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 401.75 ($5.03).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

