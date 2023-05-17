Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $51,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $44,041,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 4.0 %

Baidu stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.