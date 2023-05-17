Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BKR opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

