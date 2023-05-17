Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,422 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 261,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 473,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,939. The company has a market cap of $713.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Featured Stories

