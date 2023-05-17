Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

