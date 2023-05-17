Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.3 %

MKC opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

