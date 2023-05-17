Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDG. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.

About iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

