Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on July 13th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Wednesday. 1,986,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,722,781. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

