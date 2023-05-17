Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00339.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
