Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00339.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

