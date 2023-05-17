Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 188,159 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 266.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 406,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Paychex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 31,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Down 2.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.