Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 16,936 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

