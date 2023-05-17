Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 307.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $27,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 266,138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,652.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,679,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

