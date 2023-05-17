Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339,774 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

