Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 106,128 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1,351.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,320 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $226.52. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

