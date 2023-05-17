Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 333,846 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 602.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

