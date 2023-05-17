BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.60. BankUnited shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 32,296 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after acquiring an additional 425,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.