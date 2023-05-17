Barclays Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $16.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 4.7 %

TSE opened at $13.73 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $482.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.