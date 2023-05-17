Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 25,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 31,900,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 317,908 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

