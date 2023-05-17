Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 25,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of BHC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 31,900,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 317,908 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
