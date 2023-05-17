Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $236.83 million and $3.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.55 or 0.06641571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00055168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,133,893 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,533,893 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

