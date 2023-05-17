BELLUS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,636 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 183% compared to the average volume of 931 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
BELLUS Health Stock Up 0.1 %
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
