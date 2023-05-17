BG Investment Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BG Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 169,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,035. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

