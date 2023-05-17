Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $21.58 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $98.80. 614,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

