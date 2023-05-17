Bitcoin Private Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $964,423.37 and approximately $3.99 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00123771 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.