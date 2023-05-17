Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.20

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.