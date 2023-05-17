BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BK Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

BKTI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%.

In other news, CEO John M. Suzuki bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $31,701.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $42,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

