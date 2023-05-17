Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLN. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

